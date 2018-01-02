Homeowner threatened in Halifax burglary: Police release e fit image of suspect

DETECTIVES in Halifax have released an e fit image of a teenager they want to speak to in connection with a burglary when a homeowner was threatened

Police said the burglary happened at around 12.45pm on Friday December 21 at a property on Kell Lane in Stump Cross when the homeowner was confronted by three suspects.

One of the suspects threatened the victim, who fled, before the three suspects made off.

The suspects took the victim’s car keys and a blue Mercedes which was later recovered in Halifax with false registration plates.

The suspects were also using a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf that is believed to be on false registration plates – VU17 UMM.

Police have released an e fit image of one of the suspects, who is described as being a white male, around 16 years-old, around 5 ft 6 in tall of small to medium build.

He had short dark hair and is described as having a spotty complexion. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

The second suspect is described as being mixed race, around 20-years-old, 5 ft 10in tall of medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up and a scarf covering the lower part of a space. He spoke with a local accent.

The third suspect s described as a white male, of similar build to suspect two.

Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify the person in the efit, or who has any information about the incident to come forward. Information can be given to police by calling 101 and quoting 13170596665, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.