Homes development at former iron works

A Titan-ic housing development is set to breathe new life into the site of a former iron works in Halifax.

Energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE has been appointed by Yorkshire Housing to create the 46 new homes on the former Titan Works site, more than a decade after the industrial unit on Claremount Road closed its doors.

The £5.5million development of two and three-bedroom houses – a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership – is expected to complete in June 2020.

Building affordable homes supports the Vision2024 for Calderdale to be a place where people can live a larger life.

Sean Corcoran, regional director for ENGIE’s Places and Communities division, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to continue our successful partnership with Yorkshire Housing on this new development, which will demand many specialist skills from the construction team as we prepare the foundations ready for the build of new homes.

“We are very excited to bring our expertise to these high quality, modern homes where local people can feel proud to live, and as always, we will invest in the community throughout the duration of the build to ensure we leave a lasting legacy in the area.”

Yorkshire housing director of development Andy Gamble, said: “We’re delighted to be working with ENGIE on this site at Titan Works and continue our long-standing relationship.

“It is also great to be building new homes in Calderdale with the support of the local authority and Homes England.

“We continue working towards our strategic priority to deliver 3,120 homes by 2021 and a further 3000 by 2026. Our hard work on sites like Titan Works will deliver much needed high quality new homes to the region.”