Homes evacuated after gas leak blaze at house in Huddersfield

NEIGHBOURING homes were evacuated while fire crews dealt with a blaze involving a gas leak at a house in Huddersfield.

Fire crews were called to reports of a fire in the garden of a house on Elder Road at Huddersfield just before 10pm on Saturday. (Dec 9)

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman, said: "The fire involved a gas leak at the property. A 20m cordon was put in place and a number of neighbouring houses were evacuated while the gas leak was dealt with by both the fire crews and Northern Gas Networks."

Two fire crews from Huddersfield and one from Rastrick attended the incident, along with a specialist appliance from Dewsbury that deals with hazardous materials.