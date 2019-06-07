Homes planned for former Calderdale tourism mill

Plans to convert a former tourist mill site at Mytholmroyd into homes are gathering momentum.

Outline permission to build the homes at Kebroyd Mills, Halifax Road, Ripponden, has been applied for by Brierstone Developments Ltd, and Calderdale Council’s planning officers have recommended they should be permitted subject to conditions.

The council’s Planning Committee will consider the application when it meets at Halifax Town Hall on Tuesday, June 11 (from 2pm).

Access to the former mill site – most of it has been demolished – rises up from Halifax Road and is shared ownership with homes at Denton House and Denton Mill yard.

The purpose of the outline application is seeking approval of access and layout with other details reserved at this stage.

Four letters of objection and one letter of representation have been received citing issues including access, privacy, heritage, road safety and flooding concerns.

Ripponden Parish Council has no objections to the application although it does ask that the council’s flood manager reviews the suitability of dams which are situated above the site and members felt there were issues with the waterway and access.

Although the application might not meet some of the council’s planning policies on acess, footpath safety, infrastructure and open space, officers argue any conflicts are outweighed by other material considerations, namely proving new housing when the council cannot currently demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing land.