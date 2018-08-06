Hospice in ‘amazing’ scan room link-up

Forget Me Not, which supports families from pregnancy onwards, has joined forces with The Scan Room, a state-of-the-art ultrasound service based in Huddersfield.

For families who have received a diagnosis of a life-shortening condition at their 20 week scan or later in the pregnancy, being able to see and record their baby’s facial expressions and movement in-utero is incredibly precious.

But a hospital may not be the best place for them to spend time bonding with their unborn child and capturing those precious moments.

In the calm surroundings of The Scan Room, they will be able to take their time, relax and make the most of the experience.

For families who go on to have another child, The Scan Room will also offer a scan of their ‘rainbow baby’, as Forget Me Not calls them. It can also offer fertility scans for those struggling to conceive after the loss of a child.

Sara Balmforth, midwife at Forget Me Not, said: “It’s amazing to be able to offer this service. The Scan Room’s support means families including brothers and sisters and grandparents can see their baby for as long as they want, in a quiet and comfortable setting. It’s hard to express quite how valuable this is to the families we support.”