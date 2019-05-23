Housing heroes aiming for awards hat trick

Together Housing Group, which is currently developing new homes in the borough as part of the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership, is in the running for three Housing Heroes Awards.

The team behind Achieving and Harnessing Board Diversity, a partnership between Together Housing, Progress Housing Group and Housing Diversity Network, has been shortlisted for the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team of the Year Award.

The project, which has also been shortlisted for a 24 Housing Diversity Award, aims to unlock the potential of future leaders by championing diversity.

Between them, Together Housing Group and Progress Housing Group have appointed 11 candidates to the programme, seven of whom are female (64% compared to the industry average of 36%) and five identify as BME (45% compared to the industry average of 6.8%).

Tahir Idris, Together Housing Group’s equality and diversity manager, said: “As a provider of homes and a major employer, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive organisation that recognises the diverse needs of our customers and colleagues.

“As such, we are delighted that our work to bring together different experiences to best represent the communities we serve has been acknowledged by independent experts in the sector.”

Organised by Inside Housing in partnership with Chartered Institute of Housing, the awards showcase the people that help housing organisations do the vital work they do.

The winners will be announced on Monday, June 24.