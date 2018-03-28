Hove Edge Scouts have a ball at The Shay

Hove Edge Scout Group became the first Scout Group to be invited to an FC Halifax Town matchday experience at the Shay last Saturday.

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts aged 6-13 years old had a fantastic time, enjoying a training session with Town coach Nick Walker, a Q&A session with players and while the older boys and girls took an active part in the match as boy and girl boys, the rest enjoyed the game from the stands.

Hove Edge Scout Group were formed in 1960 in Hove Edge, Brighouse. They run scouting activities for Beavers (6-8yrs) on Mondays, Cubs (8-10.5yrs) on Thursdays and Scouts (10.5-14yrs) on Fridays.

The Scout Group would like to thank FC Halifax Town and its staff for providing a very welcoming and enjoyable experience.