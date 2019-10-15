How £121,000 investment will improve acoustics in Todmorden town hall's ballroom

A £121,000 investment will look to improve the acoustics in the ballroom situated in the historic Todmorden town hall.

The improvement works will include the installation of new acoustic panels to reduce the amount of echo in the ballroom.

The room will also be redecorated with a colour scheme close to the original décor when the hall was first opened.

This will include revealing the unique Minton tiles located around the perimeter seating.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Susan Press, said: “The main hall at Todmorden Town Hall is a beautiful large space, making it ideally suited for events; however, the poor quality of sound can restrict its potential.

“I’m pleased that work is progressing with acoustic improvements as part of significant investment in the building. The works will make a real difference and ensure that the venue is fit for purpose for both musical and spoken word events.”

In planning the works, the amount of sound reverberation around the ballroom has been one of the key issues to try and resolve.

The levels of reflected noise around the large space is particularly problematic for spoken word events, as the speaker’s voice can be very difficult to make out, especially for those some distance from the speaker.

Following an acoustic assessment, a number of measures have been identified to help absorb the sound and stop it bouncing around the space.

As the building is Grade 1 listed, improvements have been planned with guidance from conservation officers and Historic England.

Improvement work will involve providing a deep plaster frame planted onto the existing plaster panels into which the acoustic panels will be positioned. This will retain the look of the hall but vastly improve the acoustics.

A sample of the new plasterwork has been installed and the panel will soon be added. Historic England will then view the finished proposal and either give their approval to proceed with the remainder of the work or recommend alterations to the design.