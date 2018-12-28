How a £10,000 donation helped keep Overgate Hospice open for Christmas

The heart-warming generosity of a local businessman ensured a Merry Christmas was had by patients and their families at Overgate Hospice.

Popsie Singh, Director of MBE Glazing, Elland, and his wife Sue, kindly donated £10,000 at this year’s Overgate Masquerade Ball towards hospice costs on Christmas Day.

The donation will ensure that each patient wakes up to a home cooked breakfast before welcoming their families and enjoying festivities.

Popsie said: “We felt we wanted to help in any way we could at this time of year and are proud to support Overgate Hospice.”

Angela Walton, clinical director at the Elland hospice, said: “Our care doesn’t stop over the festive period.

“We make sure patients and their families are cared for 365 days a year.

“Our nursing staff and catering teams, some who are working 14 hour shifts, try to make Christmas as special as possible.

“We have a drinks trolley going around our Inpatient Unit offering everyone a Christmas tipple if they fancy it and our fantastic catering team are making sure patients and families get the full Christmas lunch.

“This Christmas will be that bit different knowing that the day has been sponsored by Popsie and Sue,” she said.

“We know that we cannot add days to the lives of our patients but thanks to this incredible gift we can ensure it is a Christmas to remember.”

Popsie added: “We know Christmas can be a difficult time of year for some people but we want to wish everyone in the hospice, along with the staff and team of volunteers a happy and peaceful Christmas.”

The care provided at Overgate Hospice is completely free of charge to the user.

Care is funded partly by the CCCG but largely by the Calderdale community.

The fundraising team need to raise £6,800 every day to keep the hospice open.