How Calderdale businesses can make the most of the Tour de Yorkshire

Businesses in Calderdale are being invited to roadshows to see how they can make the most of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The Tour de Yorkshire is on its way to Calderdale on Sunday May 6 and to help local businesses make the most of the occasion, further information sessions have been organised by Calderdale Council and Welcome to Yorkshire.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire offers an exciting opportunity for businesses both on and off the route.

“The race is growing in popularity each year, and this year, Calderdale will host the start of the fourth day of the race as well as the day’s first categorised climb.

“This means that the borough is likely to be key location for visitors and these information sessions will provide advice to help businesses make the most of the event.”

Following the session already held in Halifax, members of the Calderdale Council tourism team and representatives from Welcome to Yorkshire will be at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Monday March 26 from 2-4pm, offering advice and information.

The tourism team will also be hosting information session as part of the Luddendenfoot ward forum at St Michael’s in Mytholmroyd on Thursday April 19 from 6.45pm