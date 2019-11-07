How Calderdale Council is preparing for potential floods in the borough

Staff at Calderdale Council are working hard to prevent flooding across the borough with heavy downpours expected for the rest of the day

The Met Office has upgraded today’s rain warning to amber, which means there is an increased risk of impacts from severe weather.

READ MORE: Met Office upgrades weather warning as downpours and flooding hit Calderdale



Flood barriers were installed in parts of borough yesterday after the Met Office's warning

A spokesperson for the Calderdale Council said: "As the ground is already very wet, there may be some surface water about so vigilance is advised.

READ MORE: Warning to drivers in hazardous conditions after M62 speedster caught at 112mph



"Staff have been out clearing drainage infrastructure ahead of the forecast rain.

"However, during heavy downpours drains can quickly become overwhelmed so please take care if you see water pooling on the roads.

"Slow down to avoid flooding nearby property and if you don’t know how deep it is, don’t try to drive through it.

"Temporary flood defences remain in place in Mytholmroyd as a precaution. This has meant extending the traffic management so if you are travelling through the area this morning please be prepared for possible delays."