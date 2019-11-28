How Calderdale Council is stepping its support for former service personnel with job interviews

A council is set to step up support for former service personnel, as well as retaining job interview guarantees for local authority posts where essential requirements are met.

Councillors came together to make the pledge at this week’s full meeting of Calderdale Council, which with the background of the General Election had been fractious at times.

But they pooled their ideas to step up support for veterans, who can struggle with the switch to civilian life, often haveing been in traumatic situations during their service, councillors heard.

Coun Scott Benton (Con, Brighouse) had made the initial proposal to not only renew the job interview grarantee but also purposefully step up support given to Calderdale’s former servicemen and women.

In a spirit of co-operation he agreed to withdraw his motion in favour of an amended one tabled by Coiun Roisin Cavanagh (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

She said she had only tabled the amendment to add to what Calderdale could do for the borough’s veterans and in turn agreed to accept an amendment from Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) which also added an element urging the Home Office to scrap the “indefinite leave to remain” fees for former service personnel and their families applying to take up their right to settle in Britain.

Taken all together, the council will be increasing support it gives to veterans.

Councillors have resolved the authority will work with its partners to ensure veterans in Calderdale are able to access support around mental health, adapting to civilian life and managing relationships specific to their status as ex-personnel.

It will also work with the Job Centre and other relevant partners to ensure relevant job application and interview monitoring is provided to veterans in Calderdale to ensure they are “job ready”.

Guaranteed interviews for all former service personnel will continue to be offered for any council job vacancy applied for, upon meeting the essential requirements of the post, and all partnerning organisations will be encouraged to do the same.

Applications by veterans and the successful appointment of officers will be recorded in order to track the progress of steps taken to provide special consideration to vetereans seeking employment with the council.

The council will also adopt some key performance indicators relating to reintegrating and employing veterans within the strategic objectives of the council to ensure Calderdale supports its veterans.

And the council will press the Home Office to remove the “indefinite leave to remain” fees.