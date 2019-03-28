How Calderdale MP’s voted in Parliament this week as Brexit saga goes on

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has called for the people to have a final say as the Brexit saga rumbles on.

A series of indicative votes this week hasn’t appeared to push the future of Brexit towards a conclusion, as Prime Minister Theresa May continues to press for support of her deal, which has been defeated twice in the House of Commons.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

Tomorrow (Friday) was the original date the UK was due to leave the EU, but that has now been put back.

Ms Lynch said: “I have added my name to the Beckett amendment which calls for the Prime Minister’s deal to be put back to the people for a confirmatory public vote.

“No matter the strength of feeling, the terms on which we will be leaving the EU were not available to the public during the first referendum. Now that they are, and a series of economic forecasts suggest that the economy will weaken, I fear what that would mean for our town and the people whose wellbeing I am elected to look after.

“With our biggest businesses and employers like Nestle and the Leo Group saying that to leave will cause them significant problems, I cannot sign off this deal without giving the people the chance to have a final say.”

In Parliament this week, Ms Lynch voted for:

- Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU (Nick Boles’ proposal - 188 for, 283 against)

- Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU (Ken Clarke’s proposal - 264 for, 272 against)

- Labour’s alternative plan: Negotiating changes to the withdrawal agreement so that it includes protections to workers’ rights, a permanent customs union, and close alignment to the single market (Jeremy Corbyn’s proposal - 237 for, 307 against)

- Second referendum: Holding another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Margaret Beckett’s proposal - 268 for, 295 against)

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker voted for:

- No-deal: Leaving the EU on 12 April without a deal (John Baron’s proposal - 160 for, 400 against)

The Courier contacted Mr Whittaker for a comment, but did not receive a response.