How did Calderdale schools perform in recent league tables?

Calderdale ranked above the national avaerage in the recent secondary school league tables published by the Department of Education.

The new-look tables sees schools ranked on ‘Progress 8’, a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school and ‘Attainment 8’, which looks at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and maths.

For all state funded schools in England, the average score is-0.03.

Overall Calderdale scored 0.03 which places it above the national average.

Click here to see how the schools performed