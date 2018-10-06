How donating a pair of socks can help homeless people

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Calderdale are asking the community to donate new pairs of socks and other items to help support homeless people

The society is relaunching its month-long Socktober appeal throughout October due to the impact of the campaign last year.

The campaign is part of the society’s charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH) and to raise awareness of World Homeless Day on Wednesday, October 10.

Donations of new pairs of socks, toiletries and interview clothes plus other items such as woolly hats, gloves, scarves.

The branch is also raising money for EYH and is asking the public to support Socktober by making a donation to the campaign and posting a picture of themselves online with their favourite socks on October 10 with the hashtag #socktober.

Peter Jowett, manager of the Brighouse branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “This is our second Socktober campaign and we are hoping to make it as sock-cessful as last year. This year as well as donations of socks, we are also asking for toiletries, interview clothes, woolly hats, gloves and scarves and every single item will go to a homeless person.

“Thanks to donations from people in Brighouse and all over the UK we have been able to help 125 young people into their own rented homes.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and would ask people to donate what they can to help us give homeless young people a chance to build a successful future.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/socktober18.