How energy firm is supporting Halifax housing association project

Oakes Energy Services Limited is supporting a significant energy efficiency project for a Halifax housing association by installing multiple communal ground source heating systems.

Working in partnership with UK ground source heat pump manufacturers, Kensa Heat Pumps, and contractual division, Kensa Contracting, Oakes is fitting hundreds of the environmentally friendly systems across several sites operated by Together Housing in Halifax.

Oakes Energy, part of Pacifica Group, is connecting to multiple bore hole arrays around the properties. These arrays have been installed by specialist drilling contractor Geo Drill Limited and enables heat to be transferred from the ground to the buildings.

Jason Oakes, managing director of Oakes Energy Services, said: “Together Housing is delivering environmentally friendly heating solutions to their tenants through a forward-thinking, modern approach, which we are thrilled to support.”

The company has already completed around 70 installations in one high-rise apartment building and is currently working on a number of flats before moving onto a housing estate.

Patrick Berry, managing director of Together Housing’s Energy Services, said: “This investment is a major commitment to ensuring our homes are affordable and energy efficient. Using renewable heat we can provide our customers with clean, comfortable, low cost energy and lower our carbon impact.”