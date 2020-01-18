How Halifax business is aiming to reduce the level of pet obesity

A Halifax-based pet food business aims to play a significant role in reducing the number of pets suffering from obesity.

The team behind Pure Pet Food in Halifax has introduced a personalisation-based model in a bid to make improved pet health and nutrition accessible to all dog owners.

Mathew Cockroft and Daniel Eha from Pure Pet Food.

By tailoring their grain-free human-grade dog food to each customer, owners can feed their pets minimally processed, healthy meals with ease and convenience.

The company was set up in 2012 by childhood friends Mathew Cockroft and Daniel Valdur Eha, and started life as a small online store.

Visitors to the site will be asked to enter their pet’s details – including name, age, weight and any health conditions or dietary requirements.

The information will be used to recommend the recipe best suited to their needs.

A spokesman said: “The Pure team have made these changes in response to alarming research suggesting that pet obesity is at an all-time high, with vets and nurses estimating that almost half of the dogs they see are overweight or obese.”

Pure Pet Food co-founder Mr Cockroft said: “There’s still an alarming number of families that just have no idea what they’re putting into their pets’ food bowls each day. We’re also moving into a new 14,000 sq ft facility in Yorkshire very soon.”