How loss of newborn son helped Brighouse mum channel her psychic gifts

A Brighouse-based woman has written her debut book which explores how the loss of her newborn son helped channel her 'psychic gifts'

Medium and psychic healer Nicola Green has just published the book entitled ‘The Gift of Your Wounds: How Your Greatest Struggles Can Bring You Your Greatest Gifts’.

The publication is aimed at helping those struggling with physical, mental, emotional and learning difficulties to embrace who they are.

Nicola’s darkest moments in her life, including how the loss of her newborn son and a severe health scare, have led to her awakening her psychic gifts.

She now offers spiritual guidance to clients as well as speaking on stage to share her story and perform live readings.

Nicola said: “I grew up in a time of racial intolerance and lack of awareness of children with learning difficulties.

“I got a very strong message that I wasn’t good enough or accepted for being me. I did everything I could to blend in, when the reality was I couldn’t help but stand out.

“Never beyond my wildest dreams did I believe I’d become a published author.

“I want to show others that adversity doesn’t have to be a barrier to success in life, and that when we embrace our authentic selves we heal our wounds and release ourselves from suffering.”

Nicola’s book is available in Kindle form now.

She is also hosting the official launch of The Gift of Your Wounds on paperback at Flowers At 180-180A Huddersfield Road, Mirfield tomorrow (Friday, April 12) between 7pm and 9.30pm.