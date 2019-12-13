How more investment will continue 'the renaissance' in Dewsbury

The “renaissance” of Dewsbury is set to continue courtesy of further investment in the town.

Kirklees Council’s Better Places Strategy has already seen millions spent on town centre projects such as Pioneer House, Dewsbury market, the station and the town hall.

Now, in advance of the formal unveiling of its masterplan in February 2020, the authority aims to improve the town’s “streetscapes” by introducing green features and public art.

More than £1.1m has been allocated to the project, which includes the creation of both a “pocket park” on Northgate and a “town park”.

An additional £320,000 will go towards improvements at Dewsbury Sports Centre with the installation of a Dare-2-Air inflatable theme park.

The work aimed at benefiting “the totality of Dewsbury” is expected to be rolled out over a five- to six-year period.

As well as the anchor points we need to demonstrate and enhance the beautiful architecture by creating an ambience.

“We are trying to create a place that people might want to frequent and that people would be very proud of,” said Councillor Peter McBride, who also referred to the “developing Dewsbury’s renaissance” at the council’s Cabinet meeting in Huddersfield Town Hall.

He added that to “show off” the town’s architecture to best advantage the council needed to create spaces “to enable people to walk round and appreciate what they might see.

“If they look up they’ll see something quite magnificent.”

Coun Cathy Scott (Lab, Dewsbury East) described the project as “a fantastic investment for Dewsbury”.

At the same meeting Cabinet agreed the latest in a series of asset transfers by approving the transfer and ownership of Milnsbridge Village Hall to Milnsbridge Community Trust.

The trust, a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), will receive a 125-year lease on the building, which is valued at £80,000.

Transferring the hall will also save the council more than £2,000 a year in running costs.

Coun Graham Turner (Lab, Denby Dale) described the hall, on Armitage Road, as “a well-loved and well-used community facility”.

He added: “I am sure that by transferring the ownership to the local community we will see it continue to flourish and develop even more.

“I wish them all the best.”