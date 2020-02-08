How moving a bridge in the Calder Valley will reduce the levels flooding

The construction of a new bridge in the Calder Valley that is part of a major flood alleviation scheme is set to open this spring.

The demolition of the existing Caldene Bridge will begin as soon as the new bridge is open, along with the remaining excavation works to widen that section of the river. But how will moving the bridge reduce flooding. The Environment Agency explains the benefits of creating the new bridge.

The existing Caldene Bridge is a major constriction to flood flow and contributed towards the Boxing Day 2015 event.

Channel widening at Calder Grove was identified as one of the solutions to reducing flood risk in the village.

Therefore, a new bridge was required at the widened channel, 25m upstream of the existing bridge.

The new bridge has an improved alignment with the River Calder.

