New Bridge being created in Mytholmroyd

How moving a bridge in the Calder Valley will reduce the levels flooding

The construction of a new bridge in the Calder Valley that is part of a major flood alleviation scheme is set to open this spring.

The demolition of the existing Caldene Bridge will begin as soon as the new bridge is open, along with the remaining excavation works to widen that section of the river. But how will moving the bridge reduce flooding. The Environment Agency explains the benefits of creating the new bridge.

The existing Caldene Bridge is a major constriction to flood flow and contributed towards the Boxing Day 2015 event.
The existing Caldene Bridge is a major constriction to flood flow and contributed towards the Boxing Day 2015 event.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Channel widening at Calder Grove was identified as one of the solutions to reducing flood risk in the village.
Channel widening at Calder Grove was identified as one of the solutions to reducing flood risk in the village.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Therefore, a new bridge was required at the widened channel, 25m upstream of the existing bridge.
Therefore, a new bridge was required at the widened channel, 25m upstream of the existing bridge.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The new bridge has an improved alignment with the River Calder.
The new bridge has an improved alignment with the River Calder.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3