How the £450,000 work is progressing on the new Halifax Alibi bar and restaurant in Somerset House

Yorkshire based bar operators Alibi are set to open a new drinks and dining venue in a Georgian-listed mansion in the heart of Halifax.

The £450,000 refurbishment includes the restoration of intricate carved plasterwork by Italian Giuseppe Cortese in the first floor Grand Salon of Somerset House.

Developers are creating of a main bar with private booth seating, separate cocktail bar and courtyard on the ground floor.

The venue is set to open later this month and will create around 30 new jobs.

General Manager Andy Pritchard said: “Halifax is experiencing a huge resurgence in popularity as a destination for heritage, arts and tourism, with venues such as The Piece Hall, Square Chapel and Dean Clough leading the charge in the regeneration of the town’s appeal.”

“Our vision is to offer a premium day-to-night drinks and dining experience in stylish surroundings which will support the town’s growing popularity and be part of the wider regeneration of Calderdale."

Once complete, the 3400 sq. ft commercial site will accommodate up to 420 people inside and a further 200 in the courtyard

On the first floor, the Grand Salon has the capacity to accommodate up to 250 (110 seated) for corporate and private events.

Designed by John Carr of York, the former mansion was originally built in 1766 for local woollen merchant John Royds. Since then the building has had many previous incarnations, including a bank. Until last year, it housed Le Metro restaurant.

Alibi’s list of predominantly local suppliers includes Holdsworth’s meat suppliers of Halifax, Huddersfield-based fish wholesalers Sailbrand, Forge Coffee Roasters in Sheffield and Bradford fruit and vegetable suppliers Delifresh.

Once open, the venue will operate Sun to Thurs, 10am-11pm, Fri and Sat, 10am-1.30am. Food will be served daily from 10am to 9pm.