How the free attic insulation scheme works in Calderdale

A new scheme to install free insulation for lower-income homeowners and private tenants mostly living in stone terraced homes has been launched in Calderdale.

Funding secured for free attic bedroom insulation in homes across Calderdale



Calderdale Council and Better Homes Yorkshire have secured over £1 million investment to provide fully funded insulation for the attic bedrooms or lofts of 500 Calderdale homes.

The work, which is a simple process that can be completed in a week, is part of the Council’s affordable warmth programme and the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (the LEP) Tackling Fuel Poverty Local Growth Fund investment programme.

So how does the free scheme work?

When householders apply to the Better Homes scheme, which is being managed by Engie, a surveyor from local firm Eclipse Renewable Energy Ltd will visit to assess their eligibility and carry out a no obligation survey to check whether the attic room or loft is suitable for the work.

For attic room insulation, on the first day of the installation Eclipse prepares the home to minimise disruption for the resident while work is taking place.

Carpets are covered to protect them from dust and footprints. Electrical and plumbed sections of rooms are prepared, by removing radiators and loosening sockets, and skirting boards are removed from the walls.

The team then begins fixing rigid insulated boards to the walls, which will help keep the room cool in summer and warmer in winter.

On the second day, the remaining insulated boards are fixed to the walls and ceiling of the attic room or loft, and then on day three the walls and ceilings are plastered creating a smooth finish which can then be painted over once dry.

The newly plastered walls and ceiling are left to dry for around five days, after which time Eclipse will return to complete the decoration of the room, including painting, as well as re-fixing the electrical sockets, radiators and skirting boards.

If you know someone who’s on a low household income, or receives means tested financial benefits, and has a cold, un-insulated attic bedroom, why not mention this to them to get a no obligation survey from Better Homes Yorkshire? To request a quote click here or telephone Better Homes Yorkshire on 0800 597 1500 or 0113 897 0977.