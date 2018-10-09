How the Mytholmroyd community toilet scheme will work

A new community scheme has been launched in Mytholmroyd after the public toilets were demolished - but how will it work?

The public toilet block in Mytholmroyd has been demolished as part of flood alleviation works with the Environment Agency.

Calderdale Council has been working with local businesses to encourage them to take part in a community toilets scheme.

How will it work?

A number of businesses have already signed up to the scheme. It will allow visitors to use their toilets free of charge.

The Mytholmroyd organisations which have signed up to the scheme so far are:

The Blue Teapot

The Kitchen Coffee House

Russell Dean

The Dusty Miller

Mytholmroyd Community Centre

Calderdale Council is distributing stickers to participating businesses which will be placed in their window.

Why has the scheme been introduced?

Similar schemes are in place in a number of towns across the country, typically in tourist areas. The schemes have proved successful in these areas with many participating businesses reporting an increase in trade through additional footfall. If successful, this may become a pilot for introduction in other areas of Calderdale without public toilet provision.