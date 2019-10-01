How to claim a free Costa Coffee drink in Halifax today and where you can get it

Are you a coffee lover? Maybe you enjoy an afternoon hot chocolate. If you do then you're in luck as Costa Coffee is giving people the chance to claim a free drink.

A free beverage will be available at over 8,500 Costa Express machines and visitors will be able to get an Americano, Latte, Espresso, Cappuccino or even a Hot Chocolate.

The freebies are available until 12.15am tomorrow (Wednesday) and the aim of the day is to encourage people to sign up to its 'Coffee Club' app.

When purchasing a free drink, customers should scan the app - everyone that does so on Tuesday will be entered into a prize draw. The top prize is free Costa Coffees for a whole year.

There are ten Costa Express machines in and around Halifax where you can claim a free drink:

Kay Group @ Pellon Lane, Shell Halifax, HX1 5RL

MRH @ Hayley Hill 727, HX3 6ED

Sainsburys PFS Costa @ Halifax, Wade Street, HX1 1SB

Tesco PFS Costa @ Prospect 5427, Keighley Road, Ovenden, HX2 8BA

Shell UK @ Salterhebble Core, Salterhebble Hill, HX3 0QE

WM Morrisons @ Illingworth Halifax PFS 475, Petrol Filling Station, Keighley Road, HX2 8HY

Rontec @ Shelf, Shelf Service Station, Halifax Road, HX3 7JT

MRH @ Belmont 221, Rochdale Road, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3BL

Wm Morrisons @ Elland PFS 533, Petrol Filling Station, Jubilee Way, HX5 9DY

HKS @ Elland, 89 Huddersfield Road, HX5 9AA

To find more Costa Express machine locations in Calderdale click here

