How to put Calderdale's favourite parks on the national map

Calderdale Council is urging residents to vote for their favourite park in a national competition.

The Green Flag Award scheme, which has recognised many of the borough’s parks over the years, is asking people nationally for their views as part of its People’s Choice Award for the UK’s favourite parks.

Calderdale has seven parks in the running, and Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden) is urging citizens to vote for their local favourites as success would bring more rcognition to the area.

“We know how much people value Calderdale parks, whether to play football, walk the dog, exercise or simply get away from it all.

“Make sure you vote for your favourite to help it win the Green Flag People’s Choice Award and show the UK what Calderdale parks have to offer,” she said.

As Green Flag Award holders, Clay House Park, Greetland, Wellholme Park, Brighouse, Manor Heath Park, Halifax, People’s Park, Halifax, Ogden Water Country Park, Halifax, Bailiff Bridge Memorial Garden, Bailiff Bridge, and Shibden Park, Halifax, are all eligible for the award.

You can vote online at www.greenflagaward.org – find your park on the winners map and click the voting button.

You can also encourage others to vote on social media using the hashtag #PeoplesChoice.

Voting closes on Thursday, September 30, with the top 10 sites being announced on October 16.

