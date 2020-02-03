How to support your local high street during Five Fest

Businesses in Hebden Bridge are Mytholmroyd are once again coming together to show the importance of supporting your local high street.

Calder Valley shops and businesses will be joining thousands of others up and down the UK to put on special £5 offers from February 15 to 29 in the Totally Locally Fiver Fest.

Alison Bartram, Chair of Hebden Bridge Business Forum, said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and other HX7 businesses.

“The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique. We appreciate it when our community support us, so these offers are to say thank you for that support, and to show just what great value our local businesses are.”

Fiver Fest is a free to join campaign, devised and run by Totally Locally, a grass roots High Street organisation that has been helping businesses and High Streets to help themselves since 2010 with incredible results.

Fiver Fest is based around the Totally Locally £5 message: “If Every Adult in HX7 spent £5 per week in their local shops and businesses, instead of online, at a national chain or at the big supermarket, it would be worth £2.7 million going directly into our local economy.

"Which means more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live.”

“We know Fiver Fest isn’t going to change the world”, said Chris Sands of Totally Locally, “But small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive. It’s a conversation worth having!”.

For any independent business wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest can email hebdenbridgebusiness@gmail.com.

