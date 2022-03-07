How you can help people of Ukraine - new Halifax collection details announced

It has an updated list of what is needed and is now asking people to drop them off at D Mill in Dean Clough, Monday to Friday, between 10am and 3pm. Donations should not be taken to the main reception but instead the entrance at the end of the cobbled road, by Stod Fold. Marshalls will be on site to direct people.

The club is working with Halifax-based The Leo Group to collect aid supplies and take them to people from Ukraine.

They are now looking for battery packs for phones, tool and socket sets, armoured vests, first aid kits, burn cream, dressings and bandages, wound spray and cream, diarrhoea tablets and sachets, antiseptic or alcohol wipes, tents and sleeping bags, torches and head torches, binoculars and night vision binoculars, empty sandbags, video-enabled drones (not the ones linked to mobile phone).

Maria Power from The Leo Group and Halifax Ukrainian Club collection with volunteer from Huddersfield Town

The only clothing they can now accept is new or nearly new men's warm outer wear, fleece jackets and camouflage jackets, war men's boots and other footwear in size 9 to 11, men's warm socks and gloves and men's knee pads.

They are also in need of volunteers to help with packing and sorting donations between 9.30am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

For updates and more information about how to volunteer, visit https://www.facebook.com/halifaxukrainianclub . There are also details on there of a bank account which people can donate to and help buy Ukrainian aid.

The Leo Group and Halifax Ukrainian Group's first lorry full of aid left on Friday after hours of sorting and packing by volunteers including members of Huddersfield Town Football Club.

Halifax Calder Rotary Club collecting for Ukraine at The Woolshops on Saturday

Halifax Calder Rotary said thousands of items were donated at their collection point at The Woolshops in Halifax on Saturday and £3,600 was collected in cash donations.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, March 8) Todmorden Town Hall will be open between 10am and 4pm to take donations of urgently needed items for the Ukraine.