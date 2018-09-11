How you can name the new Piece Hall restaurant and scoop a free meal

The Piece Hall is offering the chance for people to name their new restaurant that is set to open in the Grade I listed building.

Yorkshire-born Jason Wardill, a talented chef who has learned his trade in restaurants all over the world, has come on board to be the face of a Piece Hall Trust-run restaurant aimed at families and healthy eating.

The Trust have said that it will open sometime this Autumn after an ambitious August target date came and went with builders, not diners, still in situ.

“It’s fair to say that an August opening date was always going to be a best case scenario, had all building matters been straightforward” said Jason, who was brought onto the project last month, “but what’s important is that the end product is exactly as we want it to be.

“It’s going to be modern, relaxed and down to earth, the sort of place you can take your family during the day and then at night, it’ll be more aimed at couples.

“The days of Italians or steakhouses are pretty much over, we’re going to offer good, affordable bistro-style food, all seasonal, with a range of dishes. We want the food to be healthy, without going overboard.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to everyone and get going.”

The Piece Hall Trust is now offering people the chance to name the restaurant. If you have an idea for the name visit the Welcome Centre and pop your suggestion in the box before September 17 and you could WIN a meal for four people on opening night