Hub at the heart of Mixenden moves another step closer with new backing

A new district centre at Mixenden has moved a step closer after Calderdale Council and Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group reached an agreement to progress the development.

The scheme aims to create a transformational new hub for Mixenden, providing a doctors’ surgery, pharmacy, library and retail facilities under one roof.

The Council has already allocated £550,000 to the development. The CCG has agreed to support the practice to progress this development with the Council, enabling the scheme to move ahead.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic strategy said: “This is fantastic news for Mixenden, which will bring a long-vacant piece of land in the area back into use for the benefit of the whole community.

"These are impressive new facilities, providing an excellent range of services on the doorstep.”

