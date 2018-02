Huge queues build for Kasabian tickets ahead of their Halifax gig

Supergroup Kasabian is warming up for a Royal Albert Hall full house with a gig in Halifax the night before.

The band whose sixth studio album For Crying Out Loud was released last year and became their fifth No1 made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10am this morning (February 23) and are expected to sellout fast.

Last year was a busy one for the band which hails from Leicester. Their spring tour saw them play three sold out nights at The Forum.

They then went on to headline at Reading/Leeds festivals and TRNSMT and were top of the bill at gigs across Europe too.

Kasabian - Serge Pizzorno (guitar and vocals), Tom Meighan (vocals), Chris Edwards (bass), Ian Matthews (drums) and Tim Carter (Guitars) - have sold over 5.5 million albums worldwide. They’ve won a Brit, seven NME awards, four Q Awards and have headlined Glastonbury Festival, as well as V Festival, T in the Park, and numerous others worldwide.

Formed in 1997 the band released its first album Kasabian in 2004. It followed that up with Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014), and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

The band’s music has been described as a mix between The Stone Roses and Primal Scream with the swagger of Oasis.

It is a style that has won them several awards and recognition in the media, including that Brit Award in 2010 for Best British Group, and their live performances have received praise, the most notable of which was their appearance as headliners at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival.

The current album was written and produced by Pizzorno, and recorded at the Sergery, his Leicester studio.

It features 12 tracks that encapsulate everything that has helped make Kasabian one of this country’s best ever bands.

“We wanted to make a very positive album full of hope with guitars to remind people that it’s still relevant,” Serge said.