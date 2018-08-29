Hundreds enjoyed this year's annual Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival

Visitors flocked to St Martin’s Church in Brighouse over the bank holiday weekend for the seventh annual Charity Jigsaw Festival.

More than 1,000 puzzles were on display throughout the weekend which ranged from children’s puzzles and traditional country scenes, to intricate 3D jigsaws and murder mystery games.

Brighouse Jigsaw Festival

Festival organiser Alan Sparks said: “Some 900 people visited the festival from all parts of West Yorkshire with others travelling from places as far as Leamington Spa and Cirencester.

“With visitor numbers 18 per cent up on last year, sales of jigsaws, both assembled and boxed, recorded a similar increase.

“Visitors were generous in their spending on the raffle, tombola, golden jigsaw, jams and preserves and handmade cards.

Brighouse Jigsaw Festival

“The Missing Piece Cafe was busy throughout the weekend serving breakfasts, lunches, afternoon teas and cream teas.”

The event raised money for Together for Looked-after Children, Yorkshire Children’s Trust and St Martin’s mission to children in the community. Details of the amount raised will be available in early September.

The next Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival wil be held over the August bank holiday weekend in 2019.

