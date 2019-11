A power cut in Halifax has left hundreds of homes and properties without power.

The power cut in the HX4 area is affecting 330 properties.

The cause of the outage has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: "For this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90 per cent of our customers in 90 minutes.

"We currently estimate power will be back on at 10.45am.