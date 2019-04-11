Hundreds of runners take on Overgate Hospice 5k and 10k challenge

Last weekend the Overgate Hospice hosted their annual 5k and 10k Challenge at Trinity Academy, Halifax. Over 450 runners climbed the famous hills of Calderdale to complete the challenging route.

Over 70 volunteers, including nursing staff, turned out in chilly weather conditions to help put the event together.

PICTURES: Runners took on challenge in aid of Overgate Hospice

The 10k race was won by Tom Collinge, with Daniel Smith coming in at the front of the 5k runners.

Caravan Guard returned as the event sponsor. Laura Wilby, Associate Director said: "We care passionately about many local and national charities and our staff are always delighted to support Overgate Hospice for the fantastic work they do.

"The care they provide has touched so many people in our team, and locally, so we love to be able to give back and support the 5 and 10k Challenge.”

Event Fundraiser Jess Bailey said: "We would like to say a massive thank you to all who took part, and to those who gave their time to support the event. Sponsorship is still coming in but we hope to raise £20,000 for the Hospice which will go a long way to help us care for those suffering from life-limiting illnesses."

Around £8,000 has been raised so far and sponsorship can be handed in at the Hospice, any of the Overgate Shops or by calling 01422 387121.