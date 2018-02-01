Hundreds say final farewell to 'beautiful' Brighouse dancer

The funeral has taken place for a "beautiful" 15-year-old schoolgirl who was killed when a car ploughed into a bus stop.

Katelyn Dawson was hit by a grey BMW as she waited for a bus after it left the carriageway on Wednesday January 10 and collided with the teen.

Katelyn Dawson

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance but sadly died later after the crash in her hometown of Huddersfield.

Bells rang as hundreds of Katelyn's family and friends filled Huddersfield Parish Church, with many wearing t-shirts emblazoned with #katelynsworld and with a picture of the schoolgirl on the reverse.

Some of the mourners attending the service carried single white roses.

The hearse carrying Katelyn's coffin contained her name in a floral white and red flower tribute.

A crown made from white and pink flowers was placed behind the coffin alongside written tributes from friends and family.

The silver coffin, adorned with Katelyn's name in pink letters, was carried into the church by family members to the sound of the church organ.

The service, led by Vicar of Lindley, The Reverend Rachel Firth, began with the hymn 'make me a channel of your peace' before tributes from Katelyn's friends and family were read.

The service concluded with the hymn 'lord of the dance'.

The teenager was a dancer at Caspers Freestyle Dance School in Brighouse.

Claire Lambert, principal of the dance school in Brighouse paid tribute to the teen and said: “We are truly devastated - words can’t express the emotions and sadness the whole school has felt.

Katelyn attended Caspers up until 2015. She was honestly such a character - funny , beautiful and especially quirky.

“She was a talented young lady and a beautiful dancer.”

In the days after Katelyn's tragic death, family and friends visited the scene to pay their respects and colourful balloons were attached to the railings as a tribute.

A solemn vigil of over 350 people was held and purple and pink tributes written on balloons and notes read: "RIP Katelyn my beautiful angel you will be forever in my heart."

The family asked for donations to be made in Katelyn's memory to the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Brackenhall.

A page set up by friend Eunique Dickenson to help with funeral costs after Katelyn's tragic death raised over £6500, almost seven times the target amount.

The 51-year-old driver of the car involved in the crash has been discharged from hospital and a police spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made since the incident.