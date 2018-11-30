"I'm not into spicy food!" 82-year-old Brian is UK's top takeaway driver

A trip to London was a few miles further than the day-to-day journeys of 82-year-old takeaway delivery driver Brian Loughan.

The great-grandfather, from Greetland, travelled to the iconic Savoy Hotel earlier this month to take a seat at the British Takeaway Awards, bringing home the coveted ‘delivery driver of the year’ trophy.

Brian Loughans, 82, was named the best takeaway driver in the country.

Britain’s Got Talent funnyman David Walliams presented the award in front of a star-studded audience of 400 people.

“People have asked how I do it,” he said, “but I feel fit and I like to keep busy.

“I was a taxi driver for 40 years so I know my way around and when I was offered the work here I thought it might be a bit of fun. I enjoy going out and meeting people.

“It’s nice to have won but I don’t like having my name up in lights really, I’ve always been a little bit more quiet, I just do the things that need to be done.”

Brian, an RAF veteran who served in Libya, started working for Sowerby Bridge-based Indian restaurant Kipling’s after his wife Margaret passed away three years ago.

After delivering leaflets to the Town Hall Street restaurant, he covered an emergency one night and the rest, as they say, is history.

He wears a suit and tie whilst delivering curries in his Honda, which staff at the restaurant have nicknamed ‘Chariots of Fire’.

It wasn’t needed, though, when Just Eat managing director David Buttress arrived at the restaurant to film a promotional video ahead of the awards ceremony.

“We went out delivering food in his Ferrari,” Brian laughed, “that was another surprise. It was fantastic - what a machine.

“They asked me to go out on a tandem but I didn’t really fancy that!”

Kipling’s boss Mohammed Rafiq said: “Brian is an absolutely wonderful employee and we’re very proud to have him working here. The customers absolutely love him. He’s a bit of a celebrity around here. Brian is absolutely irreplaceable. It really is our honour.”

And what does Brian think of the food he delivers? “I’m not so much into spicy food, but the customers like it - my favourite is the grilled chicken tikka and rice.”