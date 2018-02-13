Ice drama ambulance left balanced on sheer drop is recovered

The ambulance which was left balanced on the edge of a sheer drop has been safely recovered.

From Sunday evening, when snow and icy conditions gripped the area, Walker Lane which links Hebden Bridge and Old Town was closed following the incident.

Its position was captured in pictures taken by photographer Chris Gaunt.

Police said it needed daylight and specialist equipment to remove the vehicle safely and this was done during Monday.

The ambulance is believed to be owned by a Skipton based medical company.