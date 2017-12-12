Ice princesses thrill as Woolshops brings Winter Wonderland to Halifax

A giant snow dome ice princesses and a snowman thrilled and charmed visitors to a family event at Woolshops, Halifax, last Saturday.

Families were able to climb inside the snow dome and get a free photograph while the characters went down a treat with younger visitors. Goodies such as German sausages and beer were available.

Beverley Stonehewer with Olaf the snowman

Woolshops has two more free activity days, welcoming superheroes on Saturday, December 16, and Christmas helpers on Saturday, December 23, plus the snow dome at both (11am to 3pm).

Brothers Oliver Butler, six, and Finley Butler, two, with Olaf the sonwman

The snowman with Milica Eric, seven

The Winter is Here event at The Woolshops Shopping Centre, Halifax

Jordan Garnett as Anna sings