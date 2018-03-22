IN PICTURES: Aspiring models hit the catwalk for the final of Runway 2018

Runway 2018 final at Harveys, Halifax. From the left, Bernadette Gledhill from Gledhill Morton modelling agency, guest judge Lizzie Jones from the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, 2017 winner Ellie Smith, Ellie Lang, Kalie Hayward, Amelia Drake, Meghan Parker, Louise Featherstone and Amelia Wanklyn.
This is our stunning picture gallery capturing highlights of Wednesday night’s final of Runway 2018 - a competition for aspiring models sponsored by the Courier, Morton-Gledhill - The Fashion Team and Harveys of Halifax where the event was held.

Six girls modelled several outfits from Harveys’ new Spring/Summer fashion ranges on a catwalk in front of an audience of around 100.

Among the judges was professional singer and charity campaigner Lizzie Jones.

