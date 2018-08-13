IN PICTURES: Baa-rilliant day out at Halifax Agricultural Show

Crowds of excited visitors flocked to a baa-rilliant Halifax Agricultural Show at the weekend.

The annual event takes place on Savile Park and features a whole host of animals, plants and things to see and do.

The sun shone down as crowds gathered to watch the ever popular dog show and see beautiful floral creations inside the tent.

Plans are already beginning for next year’s show on August 10.

