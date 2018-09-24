IN PICTURES: Calderdale College graduation parade

The class of 2018 were celebrated as Calderdale College held their graduation parade through Halifax town centre.

Each year Calderdale College’s University Centre students celebrate the successful completion of their course with a graduation ceremony held in the town centre.

The procession left Halifax Town Hall at 11.15am and arrived at Victoria Theatre Halifax at 11.30am.

During the ceremony, each student crosses the stage to be presented with a scroll from their tutor symbolising their academic achievement.

Pictures: Jim Fitton.