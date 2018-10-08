IN PICTURES: Fantastic start to this year’s Brighouse Arts Festival

Brighouse Arts Festival got off to a great start at the weekend with the official opening launch at the Smith Art Gallery.

Visitors gathered to watch performances from Hipperholme Community Choir and Calderdale College University Centre Acting Performance Foundation Degree Students.

They were also treated to a comic show from Coal Miners street theatre acrobatic act performed by Luke Beevers and Suzanne Jackson.

The event got the sixth year of the festival off to a fantastic start, but it was already looking like it was going to be the best year yet before it even began as ticket sales had broken records.

Matthew Harrison-Lord, festival director, said: “The Festival has been in the planning stage since January so it’s great to see such an overwhelmingly positive response. We are on track to double the attendances of last year.”

There are a number of events still to come including a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at St Martin’s Church on Thursday, 11 October and on Friday, 12 October, Roger Davies gives a concert with his band at the same venue.

Merrie England Coffee Shop on Commercial Street also have an exhibition entitled Portraits of Baristas and Models by local artist Keith Hanselman on display until Sunday, 14 October.

CLICK THE LINK ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES FROM THE EVENT