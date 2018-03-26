IN PICTURES: How historic mill could be transformed into apartment and retail complex

A historic mill overlooking Hebden Bridge that has been in decline for the last 30 years could get a huge makeover.

Plans have been submitted to Calderdale Council for Old Town Mill to be transformed by a Yorkshire based company Clay Developments providing new homes, communal spaces, cafe and offices.

The proposal which has received the backing of Historic England is due to receive a planning decision in April.

CLICK HERE to see how the mill complex could look like in the future

The scheme, designed by Gagarin Studio, proposes the conversion of the buildings to provide 18 town houses inspired by the local vernacular of Hebden’s ‘double-decker’ over and under dwellings.

Gayle Appleyard, Director of Gagarin Studio said the character and industrial heritage is celebrated and retained where possible and the design proposal carefully considers the site, context and historic asset of this landmark building.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the continued story of regenerating these important buildings and contributing to the continued vitality of Old Town," she said.

Old Town Mill is a Grade 2 listed former textile mill of mid-19th Century origin, known locally as Mitchell Mill.

The mill setting is striking and the chimney itself a significant landmark on the landscape alongside Heptonstall Church Tower, Stoodley Pike Monument and Pecket Well Mill chimney; all on adjacent hilltops.

Wadsworth Parish Council is inviting residents to discuss the application at a public meeting at Wadsworth Community Centre on Tuesday, March 27 at 7.30pm to raise any concerns they might have about the development and if they wish to lodge their support for the conversion plan.

Clay Developments ( Huddersfield) Ltd is a Yorkshire based developer of high-quality residential projects with experience of many historic and listed buildings.

Gagarin Studio Ltd are a progressive practice of architects and designers delivering high-quality projects within the Calder Valley.