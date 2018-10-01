IN PICTURES: Kite Festival is a soaring success!

It was up, up and away at the South Pennines Kite Festival as hundreds of colourful creations took to the skies.

The event was the culmination of a year-long project which has seen scores of people create kites in workshops across Calderdale and further afield.

The festival is a partnership of Pennine Prospects, Handmade Parade artists in Hebden Bridge and Yorkshire Water and aims to use the arts to encourage local people from all backgrounds to explore the stunning South Pennine landscape and its heritage and culture.

Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald.