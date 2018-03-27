IN PICTURES: Piece Hall in the spotlight with international award nomination

The spotlight is on The Piece Hall once again, as the Grade I listed building's lighting scheme has been shortlisted for a prestigious international award.

The lighting design was carried out by BuroHappold Engineering, and working with LDN Architects they aimed to showcase the building’s classical beauty and historical features, as well as illuminating the new courtyard, steps, seating areas and water features.

The Piece Hall is up for the Community and Public Realm Project of the Year Award in this year’s international Lighting Design Awards.

It is one of only two UK projects to be shortlisted in this category and it stood out from over 300 entries from countries across the world.

Laura Phillips, Associate Director Lighting, of BuroHappold explained: “The Piece Hall was one of our most interesting and exciting challenges in recent years as it involved respecting and enhancing an outstanding heritage building.

"The decision to not use light posts came early on as it would have completely changed the appearance of the space at night and would not have been historically authentic.

"Working closely with Gillespies and LDN Architects on detailing, we sought to reveal the historical importance of the buildings, as well as create a unique atmosphere in the space at night that both residents and visitors could enjoy. I’m very pleased for all involved that the project has received this recognition.”

The Awards recognise the best in quality architectural lighting of the built environment. The lighting of The Piece Hall was selected for its integrated methodology and contemporary yet considered approach to the illumination of the Georgian building and courtyard.

The Piece Hall transformation was made possible by funding from Calderdale Council, the generous £7 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund – thanks to National Lottery players – and support from the Garfield Weston Foundation and the Wolfson Foundation.

The Piece Hall Trust, an independent charity, was set up to run The Piece Hall for public benefit and to ensure the sustainable future of this magnificent building.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust added: “The atmosphere of The Piece Hall changes as night falls, making it a wonderful place that visitors can enjoy throughout the day and into the evening.

"The stunning architecture of The Piece Hall lit up at night is truly magical, with the lighting playing an important role in attracting visitors here to enjoy the resident restaurants and bars, as well as to attend our exciting programme of evening events.”

