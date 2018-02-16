IN PICTURES: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall delight crowds in Halifax

Hundreds of people brought Halifax to a standstill as HRH Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall took in the sights of Halifax.

The Royal couple toured the historic Halifax Piece Hall following its multi-million pound renovation which transformed the former Georgian cloth hall into a world class cultural and heritage destination.

Prince Charles and Camilla marked the occasion by ringing the original trading bell and unveiled a new commemorative plaque.

They were given a short tour of Grade I listed Georgian former cloth hall and introduced to owners of businesses now trading there.

The Prince’s itinerary also took him to another major restoration project when he visited businesses at Dean Clough Mills, Halifax.

The former Crossley Carpets site has been restored and returned to use with a range of businesses over three decades and is once again a thriving hive of activity.

The couple also surprised traders and shoppers in the Halifax Borough Market as they sampled the local produce and spoke to independent businesses.

We have been following the couple's tour of Halifax and taken some amazing videos throughout the day.

