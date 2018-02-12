In pictures: Snowy Calderdale at its most stunning!

Snow in Calderdale.
Snow in Calderdale.

The white stuff has covered Calderdale once again this morning, leaving the region at its most beautiful in many places.

We've been out and about to capture just a handful of Calderdale's most alluring views, but we want to see yours!

CLICK HERE for a look at some of our man Bruce Fitzgerald's stunning pics

Whether you're watching it land in Lightcliffe, settle in Soyland or melt in Mixenden, please share your favourite white-over snaps by emailing us at editorial@halifaxcourier.co.uk, by tweeting a photo to @HXCourier, or by sending them into our Facebook group, at /HalifaxCourier.