IN PICTURES: The ultimate gin mixes courtesy of the experts at Halifax's Gin Lane

Gin is very much the 'in-thing' nowadays, but with so many flavours, styles and variations, it's difficult to know what goes with which tipple.

Newly-fashionable gin bars serve G&Ts with sliced fruit, condiments, different tonics and even vegetables, but which are the expert's favourites, and what goes with what?

Brittany Henderson, one of the experts at the Piece Hall's hugely popular Gin Lane bar, showed us how to make the most of some of their most asked-for gins.

Click HERE for exclusive tips for your perfect gin drink.

This article is part of The Courier’s Food & Drink Campaign, celebrating all that is good in Calderdale’s thriving independent wining, dining and drinking scene. Read more about it in this week’s edition, and if you’re a landlord, cheese maker, winemaker or restaurant owner - get in touch - we want to hear your story! Email us at newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or give us a call on 01422 260209.