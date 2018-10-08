IN PICTURES: Village was bursting with characters at inaugural scarecrow festival

There was plenty of fun to be had at the first ever Walsden Scarecrow Festival.

There were 29 scarecrows dotted around the village with sheep, pigs and nursery rhyme characters making an appearance.

As well as the scarecrow trail there were also stalls and activities in St Peter’s Church.

Visitors were encouraged to choose which scarecrow was their favourite.

The winning scarecrow was the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party made by the Montgomery Family.

Second place was the Three Little Pigs made by the Gilford Family and third place was Hansel and Gretel made by the Walsh Family.

Organisers have already started thinking about next year’s event.

