IN PICTURES: Visitors travel from far and wide to take on The Cragg Challenge

The annual Cragg Challenge saw success once again this year as runners and cyclists took on the longest continuous climb in England.

Despite a week of rain the sun shone down yesterday (Sunday) as runners of all abilities tackled the challenge.

There was a 5k, 10k and 10 mile run along with a cycling event and The Collinge Climb, a relay event for school children.

Runners and cyclists came from far and wide to take on the challenge up Cragg Vale.

Click the link above to see pictures from the event