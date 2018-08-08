Industrial land to make way for 80 homes as Towngate PLC secures first residential purchase

Brighouse-based Towngate PLC has successfully secured its first residential purchase.

Situated on Mill Dam Lane in central Pontefract, the 6.4 acre site is ideally positioned for local and national transport links and schools, presenting the opportunity for a well-connected new housing development.

Demolition on the site is now complete, with a further phase of remediation under way in order to create the development platform. The land will be ready for purchase in November.

With the advice and expertise of the firm’s agent, Harvey Burns & Co, Towngate has managed to apply and be awarded vacant building credits. This has resulted in planning permission from Wakefield Council for up to 80 dwellings with no affordable housing on the former large industrial facility.

Tom Lamb, Towngate’s property manager said: “We’re delighted to bring this development opportunity to the market – the versatile land has a lot of potential and will be a great project for one of the region’s house building experts.”

“Our strong commercial experience has certainly aided our involvement in this project and we’re pleased that we have been able to diversify in this way.”

Lyndsay Burns of Harvey Burns & Co added: “It has been a pleasure to be involved in this project, especially as the space enjoys the benefit of such a lovely environment, taking in views of Pontefract Castle, and a short walk from the town centre.

“We will shortly be seeking offers to purchase and expect a great deal of interest.”

Property developers should contact Harvey Burns & Co selling agent Lyndsay Burns on 0113 243 2400, or visit the Towngate PLC website.